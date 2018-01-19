Dolly Parton receives 2 Guinness World Records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton received two Guinness World Records just in time for her birthday.

The record organization recognized the singer for having the “Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart” and the “Most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist.”

“To receive these two Guinness World Records is so great. Joining so many wonderful singers and songwriters who have been honored this way feels so special to me,” said Parton. You never know when you start out with your work how it’s going to turn out, but to have these two world records makes me feel very humbled and blessed.”

She was able to receive the title for “Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart” with six consecutive decades.

Parton received the other record for having 107 hits.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.