Chesterfield County school buses a no-show for students Friday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some frustrated parents are still angry over a decision by Chesterfield County Public Schools to skip over students who live on icy roads.

On Friday, bus drivers were told to avoid streets still too dangerous to travel, so some children waited out in the cold for nearly an hour.

“I didn’t receive a call,” says parent Shannony Talley, “I know a lot of people in my neighborhood didn’t receive calls. Some people did receive calls but they say they received them after the fact hours later.”

A spokesperson for the district says CCPS did give parents a heads up with an early morning email that read in part “‘Invariably, there may be some streets that buses are not able to reach. We will attempt to notify those families as soon as possible.”

But Talley and others believe that email was misleading. They expected a phone call before the buses were canceled, not hours later.

“I was very angry. Angry because I could have easily gotten into my car and drove them and went ahead and missed work. But I thought they’re going to attempt to come, it’s open. They’re going to attempt to come and if not they’ll call. They say they’ll attempt to call. There was no call,” explains Talley.

By Friday afternoon, the warm temperatures had melted away most of the snow and ice. Buses were able to take impacted students home.

