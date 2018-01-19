Adopt a Furry Friend: Inigo Montoya

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Inigo Montoya. His name is a nod to a character in the cult-classic film, The Princess Bride.

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA says he is a perfect fit for anyone who enjoys sitting on the couch watching The Princess Bride or any movie. The two-year-old long-haired cat is described as a ‘lap kitty.’

If you’re interested in adopting Inigo Montoya, contact the Richmond SPCA’s adoption line at 804-521-1307.

