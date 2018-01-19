3 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after car overturns on I-64W ramp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person was pulled from a vehicle and two others were injured in a crash on the ramp from Mechanicsville Turnpike onto I-64 west Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the incident where a vehicle overturned at 10:49 a.m.

A car that had one passenger in the back was traveling northbound on Mechanicsville, turned left to merge onto the I-64W ramp and was struck by another car going straight in the southbound lane on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The car that was merging onto I-64 rolled on its side and one person was trapped but was later rescued.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Richmond, Henrico and Virginia State Police all responded to the scene.

The driver of the second car with one passenger was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

