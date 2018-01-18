Wegmans, Publix tie for title of America’s top grocery store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wegmans and Publix have tied for the title of America’s favorite grocery store.

The New York-based, family-owned Wegmans and the Florida-based Publix both scored 77 percent on the Market Force Information’s most recent Customer Loyalty Index.

Trader Joe’s came in second with a score of 76 percent among customers.

Wegmans and Publix supplanted Trader Joe’s during last year’s study.

To see the complete results of Market Force Information’s survey, click here.

