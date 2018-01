(WRIC) — Strong winds near the Virginia-North Carolina border have caused three tractor-trailers to overturn on Interstate 77 Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP tweeted a photo that showed the trucks on their sides along the right shoulder of I-77, near mile marker 2 in Carroll County.

Be careful if you are traveling on I-77 near the VA-NC border today. High winds have blown over 3 tractor-trailers this morning near the 2 mile marker. pic.twitter.com/h5NYoPBXH1 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) January 18, 2018

The crash has closed several lanes of traffic.

