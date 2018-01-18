Virginia mail carrier wins $4 million

Loudoun County, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County man has won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Hot Millions Multiplier game. Bill Malsch, a mail carrier who lives in Purcellville, has won that $4 million top prize, according to a statement released by the Virginia Lottery.

Given the choice of $4 million over 30 years or a cash option of nearly $2.25 million before taxes, Malsch chose the cash option. Malsch, who is a mail carrier, said the winnings will go towards retirement and his children’s education. Lottery officials say a second winner of the $4 million prize has yet to come forward.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,305,600. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.

