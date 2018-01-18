VDOT: Refreeze to affect Thursday morning commute

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT says the potential for refreeze on wet sections of pavement remains high through Thursday morning.

According to VDOT, all roads in the Richmond area are in clear to moderate condition, meaning that anything from icy patches to snow coverage is possible.

Drivers are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel until temperatures rise midday. If travel is necessary this morning, drivers should take extra precautions when planning their

routes and use caution on areas that are more likely to develop icy patches, such as ramps, overpasses, bridges, curves and shaded areas.

VDOT says crews will continue to address snow accumulation and icy patches in full force until emergency operations are complete.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.