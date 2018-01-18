RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The defending VISAA state champion, the Trinity Titans and the undefeated Collegiate Cougars are set for a Virginia prep league rivalry game of unbeaten teams in the conference.
The visiting Cougars are undefeated this season at 13-0; the Titans are 47-3 in their last 50 games. Throw the records out the window when it comes to this private school throwdown, this rivalry just gets better in time.
The Trinity Titans and Collegiate Cougars Set to face-off
