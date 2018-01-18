The Trinity Titans and Collegiate Cougars Set to face-off

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The defending VISAA state champion, the Trinity Titans and the undefeated Collegiate Cougars are set for a Virginia prep league rivalry game of unbeaten teams in the conference.

The visiting Cougars are undefeated this season at 13-0; the Titans are 47-3 in their last 50 games. Throw the records out the window when it comes to this private school throwdown, this rivalry just gets better in time.

