State Police: 6-year-old killed in sledding accident near Martinsville

AXTON, Va. (WRIC) — A 6-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car while sledding in Henry County.

8News affiliate WSET reports the boy was sledding on Old Liberty Drive in Axton, which is near Martinsville, at around 11 a.m. when he was struck by a 73-year-old driver who remained at the scene.

The boy was rushed to Memorial Hospital in Martinsville where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation, although no charges will be filed.

