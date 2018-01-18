RRHA to begin restoring heat to Creighton Court residents next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Relief is on the way for the more than 50 families who have been living without heat in Richmond’s Creighton Court.

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority said Thursday that it will put baseboard heat in the units that have been without heat for over a month. The installation process is scheduled to begin next week.

BREAKING: @VibrantRRHA says it will put baseboard heat in units with no heat. RRHA doesn't want to touch bad pipes because of abestos @8NEWS #RVA — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) January 18, 2018

This is for residents in Creighton Court living without heat for more than a month. #RVA 50 plus units impacted. @8NEWS https://t.co/ZWA86Mtfid — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) January 18, 2018

8News first reported back in December families living in the public housing community who had spent weeks without heat.

We learned weeks later that more than 50 families were battling bitter cold with no heat.

