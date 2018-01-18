Richmond mother still waiting for heat to be fixed has nowhere else to go

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother who first came to 8News weeks ago from a house with no heat or water says the issues still have not been fixed at her rental house.

Latoya Jones told 8News that her heat and water still has not been fixed, even after two weeks and having paid her rent on time.

Jones and her three kids have been forced to stay in a hotel paid for by rental insurance.

But she says her home still is without heat or water, and tomorrow is the last day she can stay in their hotel.

“Our only option is if we get kicked out of the hotel, is to go back to that cold house with no heat and no water,” Jones said.

8News reached out to the landlord to ask why these problems still haven’t been fixed, but we have yet to receive a response.

