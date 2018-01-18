Richmond fire responds to fire in city’s east end

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials say that a minor fire happened in Richmond’s east end Thursday night.

Fire officials said that they saw smoke coming from a second-story apartment in the 2100 block of North 23rd Street.

When they arrived, nobody was in the apartment, and they were able to bring the fire under control within 5 minutes of arrival.

As a result, nobody was displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

