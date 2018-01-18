Proposed bill suggests fine for people who don’t knock snow or ice off vehicle

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Some Virginia lawmakers have proposed new legislation that hopes to limit people operating a motor vehicle that has accumulated snow or ice.

House Bill No. 207 says:

“A. It is unlawful for any person to operate on the highways in the Commonwealth a moving motor vehicle with any amount of accumulated snow or ice on the exposed surfaces of such vehicle where, if dislodged from such vehicle, such accumulated snow or ice could interfere with the operation of another moving motor vehicle or cause injury to persons or property. A violation of this subsection is a traffic infraction punishable by a fine of $100. B. The provisions of this section do not apply to a person operating (i) a moving motor vehicle during adverse weather conditions that result in the accumulation of snow or ice on the exposed surfaces of such vehicle, provided that such conditions arose while such vehicle was already in operation; (ii) an emergency vehicle, as defined in § 46.2-920; or (iii) a vehicle engaged in snow or ice removal and control operations.”

One Richmond resident we spoke with says she would think twice about removing all the snow and ice because of the potential violation.

“I don’t want to pay that fine. I didn’t take the snow off my car the other day because it would’ve been a hassle. But if there was going to be a fine, I would absolutely take it off.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com