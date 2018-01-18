Police seek suspect in South Richmond homicide; victim identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the victim of a recent homicide in the city’s Swansboro West neighborhood.

It happened at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, at a home on Larne Ave across the street from George Wythe High School. When officers arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Thomas E. Bradley, of Stone River Road in Chesterfield County, lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Police do not have any suspect information at this point.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

