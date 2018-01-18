PETA offering $5k reward in deadly puppy dumping case in Nottoway

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly dog case in Nottoway County.

According to PETA, a man discovered six brown-and-white puppies in a dumpster on Davis Mill Road back on Jan. 6 after he heard crying. The 10-day-old puppies were tied inside a green-and-white Southern States Complete Sport 24/20 dog food bag.

Two of the puppies, who were bloody, didn’t survive, PETA said.

Only two weeks earlier, on Dec. 22, four brown-and-white puppies were also found barely alive in a dumpster on Bible Road in Crewe.

“At least one person out there stuffed defenseless puppies into a dumpster in the dead of winter and walked away,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever left these dogs to die can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office at 434-645-9044.