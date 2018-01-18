Newport News police officer shoots dog that charged at him

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A police officer shot a dog after it charged at him during a call in Newport News Thursday, according to officials.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Kingsbury Drive just before noon for the report of a possible burglary. The officers advised the female resident to meet them at her front door. Police say the officers could hear dogs barking inside the home and told the woman to secure them, but while at the front door, one of the dogs, a pit bull, got out and bit an officer on the arm. After the dog let go, it reportedly charged at another officer, who fired his weapon, striking the dog.

That officer was never injured. The other officer was treated on the scene by medics and never went to the hospital. Police say his injury is considered minor.

Animal Control also responded to the scene.

The condition of the dog is unknown at this time and the investigation continues. Stay with WAVY for updates.

