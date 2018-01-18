New Latino Caucus launches in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a new group in the General Assembly. The Latino Caucus held its first meeting Thursday.

The group was formed by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington).

It’s been a goal of his since he started serving in 2012.

“My dream when I first came to the House of Delegates was, just like the Black Caucus, just like Latino caucuses in other states, we would have a Latino Caucus here in Virginia,” he said.

Lopez said some of the topics the caucus will cover are drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants, health care and the Dream Act.

Since nearly one in every 10 Virginians is Latino, Lopez said representation matters.

“There are Latinos in every corner of the commonwealth and there are Latinos in every House of Delegates district,” he said. “We are open to Republicans, Democrats, everyone to talk about the issues that matter to the community.”

Lopez said right now it includes Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) and first-term Dels. Elizabeth Guzman (D-Dale City) and Hala Ayala (D-Woodbridge).

“I’m really proud of the fact we have more Latino representation in the House of Delegates,” he said. “What we really need to do is we need to have more Latinos being elected at every level in Virginia, from the local level at the school board, county board, town councils to the General Assembly and higher.”

