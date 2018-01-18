New Kent teen’s heart transplant surgery is successful

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Juan Jones, the New Kent standout athlete in need of a heart transplant, has had his surgery.

New Kent High School tweeted late Wednesday night that Jones’ father says the teen is out of surgery, and it was successful.

16-year-old Jones had an enlarged heart and needed a transplant to survive.

He has been part of the New Kent High School wrestling and football teams, but he couldn’t compete weeks before Christmas.

The New Kent community has rallied around Jones, starting a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.

