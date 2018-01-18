Man injured in overnight Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is injured after a shooting early Thursday on Richmond’s Northside.

Richmond police responded to calls of a shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue near Bellevue Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police tell 8News they believe the shooting happened in connection to an attempted robbery.

Police are still looking for a suspect at this time. If you have any information that could help their investigation, call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

