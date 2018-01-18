Man injured after shots fired into apartments in Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is injured in Richmond’s southside Thursday night after police say that someone shot into an apartment.

Police said that the incident happened at Southwood Apartments in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road. This is not far from the intersection of Hull Street and Warwick Road.

Police said that a man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

