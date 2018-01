RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot early Thursday morning in South Richmond.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened across the street from George Wythe High School on Larne Ave.

Police do not have any suspect information at this point. Anyone with information should contact police.

