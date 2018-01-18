Guinea pigs rescued from Louisa give birth

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two guinea pigs rescued from a hoarding situation in Louisa County gave birth to pups this week at the Richmond Wildlife Center in Chesterfield.

The first guinea pig to give birth had two pups. They have been moving around and interacting with their mother.

The wildlife center took in nearly 90 of the 500 animals rescued from that property in Louisa County. Once the center has treated and healed the sick and injured animals, they will be put up for adoption.

