Fujifilm recalls camera power adapters for shock risk

(WRIC) — Fujifilm has recalled 270,000 power adapter wall plugs sold with several of its digital cameras due to a shock hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power adapter wall plug can crack, break or detach and remain in the wall and expose live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard.

This recall involves AC-5VF power adapter wall plugs sold with Fujifilm digital camera models XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3, and X-A10. The digital cameras were sold in a variety of colors. The recalled wall plugs are black and are combined with a power adapter and USB cord that plugs into the adapter. Model number “AC-5VF” is printed on the back of the power adapter. The serial number is printed on the bottom of the camera or under the battery compartment lid.

To check your serial number, click here.

If you have an affected power adapter, return it to Fujifilm for a replacement.