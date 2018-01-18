Fuel spill at Raceway gas station closes Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fuel spill has caused a portion of Midlothian Turnpike to shut down Thursday morning.

Richmond police say a car hit gas pumps at the Raceway gas station located on the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike. The driver then fled the scene, police said.

As a result, fuel spilled across both lanes forcing both directions of Midlothian Turnpike to shut down.

A sand truck is also on the scene to help clean-up the spilled fuel.

Richmond police did not specify how long the road will be shut down.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.