Emporia man sentenced to 10 years for selling narcotics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for his part in a large-scale drug-dealing operation in the Emporia area.

Court documents show that Vincent Demond Anderson also called “Moosey” bought and sold crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana on a large scale from March 2015 until June 2017.

Police said Anderson bought drugs from Deron Powell, a large-scale trafficker in the area from 2013 until 2017.

From March 2016 until June 2017, Anderson sold about 700 grams of crack cocaine that he bought from Powell, police said.

Law enforcement officials said they intercepted cell phone calls between Powell and Anderson negotiating drug sales.

