Donut shop sells edible ‘Tide Pods’

WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – A Wichita donut chain used the latest social media stunt, called the Tide Pod challenge, to promote a new kind of donut Wednesday.

The challenge involves people, mostly teenagers, eating the laundry capsules on video for others to see on social media.

Hurts Donut joined in on the craze by selling the donut version of the laundry capsule.

“We just kind of put out the post as just a funny alternative to a more serious topic,” said Trista Patterson, owner of Hurts Donut. “We see so much heavy stuff every day that we’re just putting a little lighter approach on a serious subject.”

It was a pretty popular decision according to some people who decided to test it out.

“I got the Tide Pod donut because … I got it because it’s a popular trend on Facebook and Twitter,” said Clayton Cheatum, a Wichita resident. “I was like well you know I’m on a diet right now but you know I don’t think Tide Pods got carbs in them, might as well try it.”

Some even made the trip to the popular donut spot to take some home as a gift.

“My 16-year-old son has been making all these jokes about Tide Pods and showing me all the memes with them and he saw that they had them here with the donuts and so I told him I would buy him some,” said Melissa Beshirs, a Haysville resident.

But, not all were amused by the imitation capsules.

On a Facebook post by the donut shop announcing the Tide Pod donut, one person commented “I’m sad people think this is so funny. So what if there is a size difference. This is bad. Children are going to see these and associate them with Tide Pods.”

Another said, “This is uncalled for.”

But, Patterson assures people she is not encouraging people to eat the actual capsules.

“Hurts Donut company, in general, has never really claimed to be a serious business anyway so we’re just kind of poking fun at it and saying you know putting out our own PSA saying eat this not that,” she said.

Patterson said they sold more than 50 of the Tide Pod donuts Wednesday, the only day they were selling them.

KSN reached out to Tide. They did not address the donuts but did say in part “laundry pacs are made to clean clothes. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance, even if meant as a joke.”

