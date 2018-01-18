Colonial Heights Police: Car theft suspects spotted in Petersburg

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department needs the public’s help identifying multiple suspects who are being sought in connection with a recent vehicle theft.

Police say the 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis was stolen from Danville Avenue on January 1. The suspects’ descriptions were reported to police and they were spotted a day later at the 7-Eleven in Crater Road in Petersburg.

Two days after that, police said the stolen vehicle was found abandoned near Maple Street and High Avenue in Hopewell.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.