California captive plotted escape for 2 years

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say 13 malnourished children found in captivity in California were chained as punishment and a 17-year-old plotted her escape for two years.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Thursday that another sibling escaped with the 17-year-old over the weekend but turned back out of fear.

Hestrin says all 13 victims were severely malnourished and as a result, some have cognitive impairment and a lack of basic knowledge of life. He says a 29-year-old female victim weighed 82 pounds.

Hestrin says none of the victims were allowed to shower more than once a year.

57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin have been charged with torture and abuse. If convicted, they could spend up to life in prison.

