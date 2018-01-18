California captive plotted escape for 2 years

David Allen Turpin, Louise Anna Turpin, Kent Ripley
In this Oct. 29, 2011, image made from a video provided by A Elvis Chapel, David Allen Turpin, left, and his wife, Louise Anna Turpin, right, celebrate a renewal of their wedding vows with Elvis impersonator Kent Ripley in Las Vegas. The couple was arrested Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, after authorities found their malnourished children in their home in suburban Perris, Calif., 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The couples' children were so emaciated the older ones still looked like children. (A Elvis Chapel via AP)

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say 13 malnourished children found in captivity in California were chained as punishment and a 17-year-old plotted her escape for two years.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Thursday that another sibling escaped with the 17-year-old over the weekend but turned back out of fear.

Hestrin says all 13 victims were severely malnourished and as a result, some have cognitive impairment and a lack of basic knowledge of life. He says a 29-year-old female victim weighed 82 pounds.

Hestrin says none of the victims were allowed to shower more than once a year.

57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin have been charged with torture and abuse. If convicted, they could spend up to life in prison.

