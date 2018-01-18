Boil water advisory issued for some Petersburg residents after water main break

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A boil water advisory has been issued for some Petersburg residents due to a broken water main.

The Virginia Department of Health, Petersburg Health Department and Petersburg Utilities Department are advising residents who live on High Street — from Lafayette to University — and Plum Street — from Hurt to Cross — to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. Failure to do so could result in stomach or intestinal illness, according to a release from the city.

Officials said they hope to have the advisory lifted within 24 to 48 hours.

In the meantime, officials are advising residents in the impacted areas to take the following precautions:

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink.

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, Cool before using, or use bottled water.

If you are unable to boil your tap water …

An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water.

The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a sodium hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25 %.

Public health officials recommend adding 16 drops of bleach (about 1/8 teaspoon) to one (1) gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

