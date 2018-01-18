2 children dead, step-mother in coma in Texas after crash caused by street racing

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The truck driver who was involved a crash that killed two boys in Cedar Park last week has been arrested and charged with two counts of racing on a highway causing death.

The Cedar Park Police Department says Hayden Michael Hammer, 18, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Whitestone Boulevard when he slammed into a Nissan Rogue SUV on Jan. 10 around 3:45 p.m.

Based on evidence at the scene and surveillance video from nearby businesses, investigators determined Hammer was racing another truck in the westbound lanes of West Whitestone Boulevard when he struck the SUV as it was turning left onto Walton Way. Police say Hammer admitted to drag racing with the other driver.

The impact of the crash killed 1-year-old Daniel Chaudhary and 8-year-old Elijah Chaudhary. The 31-year-old woman driving was Daniel’s mother and Elijah’s stepmother. She remains in a coma in critical condition.

Police say they still need help identifying the driver of the other truck, which is described as a maroon or red Ford F-250. Anyone with information on the other driver is asked to call police at 512-260-4600.

“This is a reminder to all motorists that racing on a highway can have severe consequences,” said Cedar Park Police Commander Bryan Wukasch.

