Virginians likely to pay more in state taxes this year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The recent federal tax overhaul probably means more state taxes will be paid in Virginia next year – but exactly by whom and how much are still unknown.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told lawmakers Wednesday that the impact of the federal tax changes is so complicated that the state needs an outside consultant and a couple more months to figure it all out.

Layne says the federal changes will impact a number of different state taxes in different ways. But he says it’s likely that Virginia’s state government will benefit from more state taxes being paid overall.

The extra tax revenues may not necessarily induce lawmakers to cut state tax rates because of concerns over future cuts in federal aid to the state.

