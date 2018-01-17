VIDEO: Houston drivers go wrong way on freeway to avoid ice

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Dozens of drivers traveled the wrong way on Houston’s Southwest Freeway Wednesday to avoid a closure due to ice.

Video taken by local ABC affiliate KTRK showed the drivers heading down the Chimney Rock Road exit ramp, just west of downtown, as a traffic backup in front of them worsened.

The backup was cleared shortly after 11 a.m., KTRK reported.

According to the Houston Police Department, since midnight Tuesday, the department has responded to 977 crashes.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.