VDOT encourages drivers to closely monitor forecasts, adjust travel accordingly

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are pre-staged across Central Virginia as snow begins to fall Wednesday morning.

As the storm progresses, VDOT says crews will be working in full force operations to treat and plow roads throughout the Richmond District as needed.

Crews began pretreating on Sunday, applying a saltwater brine solution to form a barrier between the pavement and any snow accumulation. Materials and equipment are ready and deployed across the region to begin snow removal operations once the storm begins, VDOT said.

VDOT has also augmented traffic operations center and safety service patrol staffs to address and respond to traffic incidents within the district during the storm. Drivers are encouraged to closely monitor weather forecasts and road conditions to adjust travel as needed.

Once the storm begins, delaying any unnecessary travel is recommended for safety and to allow crews room to treat and plow the roadways. If travel is necessary, drivers should use caution and pay extra attention to areas that are more likely to experience ice accumulation, such as bridges, ramps, turns and hills.

Motorists are reminded to monitor local forecasts and check VDOT’s 511 website, http://www.511virginia.org, for real-time traffic updates for all highways in Virginia. Drivers can also use the free VDOT 511 app (available for Android and Apple devices) to view traffic cameras along major routes and plan ahead.

