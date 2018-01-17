State Police urges residents to delay travel as snow moves through the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking drivers to delay their travel as snow is begins to fall across the Commonwealth Wednesday morning.

Keep traffic crashes at a minimum in #Virginia today by staying off the roads. Most are snow covered like US 58 in @carrollcountyva. #snowday #vawx pic.twitter.com/HzsU4CvaqE — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) January 17, 2018

State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said traffic crashes are currently at a minimum. As of 7:30 a.m., troopers responded to 27 traffic crashes and 6 disabled vehicles statewide, with the majority of the crashes being reported in the State Police Salem Division on primary and secondary roads.

If travel is necessary, State Police advises people to:

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Slow speed for conditions.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

As the storm progresses, VDOT says crews will be working in full force operations to treat and plow roads as needed. Crews began pretreating on Sunday, applying a saltwater brine solution to form a barrier between the pavement and any snow accumulation.

VDOT said drivers should pay extra attention to areas that are more likely to experience ice accumulation, such as bridges, ramps, turns and hills.

Meteorologist Matt DiNardo says the steadiest of the snow will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Metro Richmond should expect total snow accumulations of about 1 to 3 inches and areas south and west of Richmond should expect 3 to 5 inches.

