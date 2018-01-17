Residents prepare for winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As winter weather makes its way back to Central Virginia, residents wasted no time getting prepared.

Store parking lots looked like storms before the storm as people made the mad dash to pick up a few items from grocery and hardware stores.

Powhatan resident Nelson Foster was one of the many people who stopped at Pleasant’s Hardware to make sure he was prepared ahead of the storm.

“I don’t understand why people freak out,” Foster said.

Pleasant’s Hardware store manager Rick Denning said he sees an influx of people looking for snow shovels, ice melt, and heaters.

He said it’s best not to wait until the last minute to purchase equipment.

“Supplies could be gone, the road conditions could be bad so you might come up on accidents holding you back,” Foster said.

Denning said the worst thing to do is let winter weather catch you by surprise, so stock up when possible.

As a safety reminder, VDOT encourages anyone who needs to drive in the winter weather to drive slow, allow space in between vehicles, and extra time to make it to the destination.

