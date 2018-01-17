Petersburg postpones public hearing on changing schools named after Confederate generals

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Jan 17 to discuss changing the names of three schools in the district which are currently named for Confederate generals is postponed due to Petersburg schools being closed Wednesday because of the snow.

The new public hearing will be held on Jan 24 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Petersburg High.

The schools which are considering name changes are A.P. Hill Elementary, Robert E. Lee Elementary and J.E.B. Stuart Elementary.

All three schools were named in the early 1900s.

The school system is also making a survey available online to get public input. For members of the public without internet access, a paper version of the survey is available in the lobby of the Administrative Offices of Petersburg City Public Schools 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 24, except any snow days when school offices are closed.

The online survey will also remain available through Jan. 24.

Ultimately, the Petersburg School Board says that while they value the public input, it is their responsibility to choose the names of schools.

The cost changing the names was estimated to be about $18,000, which included changing lettering on the buildings, updating outdoor signs, replacing the top section of stage curtains, replacing doormats and removing the name from Lee’s gym floor. After hearing of this need, a private citizen donated $20,000 on Jan. 11 to cover the cost if the schools are renamed.

A vote on whether or not to change the names of the schools will be held at the Feb. 7 School Board meeting.

Any changes in school names would not take effect until July 1, 2018.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.