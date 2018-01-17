New Chesterfield County Schools budget includes staff raises

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. James Lane is proposing a $647 million budget for the fiscal year 2019.

The plan includes about $25.5 million in new revenue that will fund operations through the 2018-19 school year. Under the plan, eligible employees will get a 2 percent raise. The budget also includes money to hire new teachers, to meet an expected increase in student enrollment.

The budget proposal also includes $7.7 million to the meet the School Board’s charge to address a custodial outsourcing issue that has not worked as expected. Under the School Board’s new plan, schools would be served by day porters during the morning and by third-party vendors brought in for extensive cleaning at night.

“This is of course just the beginning, just a proposal, so we’ll continue to look at this budget and have conversations with the community,” said School Board Chair John Erbach. “I look forward to focusing those conversations on what’s best for the children of Chesterfield County.”

There will be several public meetings for the public to give input on the proposed budget:

Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.: Matoaca District at Matoaca Middle East Campus, 6001 Hickory Road

Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.: Bermuda District at Elizabeth Davis Middle, 601 Corvus Court

Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.: Midlothian District at James River High, 3700 James River Road

Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.: Dale District at Falling Creek Middle, 4724 Hopkins Road

Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.: Clover Hill District at Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Hull, 13900 Hull Street Road

To see the superintendent’s full budget presentation click here, or open the PDF breakdown of the plan here.

