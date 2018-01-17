Huge snapping turtle discovered under ice in frozen lake

MARVELL, Ark. (KARK) – A huge alligator snapping turtle swimming under a frozen Arkansas lake has been captured on camera.

A group of duck hunters came across the reptile hanging out under the ice in an area near Marvell in Phillips County.

The photo was taken earlier this month during the cold spell that kept temperatures below freezing for a few days.

Jonathan Evins estimates the turtle to be at 2.5 to 3 feet long. He says he was in the picture with the turtle because he was the lightest one in his group and was pretty confident the ice would hold him (but kept his fingers crossed just in case).

“That thing could bite my leg off if it wanted to!,” he said.

For anyone wondering how turtles can survive under ice: A cold turtle in cold water has a slow metabolism and it breathes through its anus. Here’s an article that explains it:– http://bit.ly/2ki1DwP

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.