Henrico Public Works crews keep roads snow free

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Since the Department of Public Works in Henrico County prepared in advance for Wednesday’s snow, crews have been able to treat roads throughout the county without too many issues.

8 News caught up with a few trucks to see how the process works.

It’s a busy day for Department of Public Works crews as trucks replenish supplies to treat roads.

“75 pieces of snow plowing equipment that’s also equipped with salt spreading gear and we are out there spreading salt on the roads keep the ice from forming,” said Henrico Co. Department of Public Works director Steven Yob.

Trucks are filled with rock salt but when temperatures drop,

“It gets down below 20 and then we start adding magnesium chloride to it. so it’s common rock salt sodium chloride with magnesium chloride,” said Yob.

8 news followed a few trucks around the county treating heavily traveled streets like Parham road as well as neighborhood streets like Maple Avenue.

“As the snow gets deeper we plow it of course,” said Yob.

So far Yob and his staff haven’t encountered too many problems.

“The roads are in decent shape. there are some icy spots,” said Yob. We monitor the pavement temperatures and once those temperatures start getting below 32, it gets harder and harder to control the icing and it is getting colder out.”

While the roads may be driveable now, Yob looks ahead to tomorrow.

“We’re going to almost be cold enough where those de-icing materials are not very effective,” said Yob. “And for that reason, I would ask motorists to be very cautious tomorrow. “I know there is going to be ice. I just know it.”

Crews will work 12-hour shifts until all the roads are clear.

