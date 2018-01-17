Dave Matthews Band to perform in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Dave Matthews Band is getting ready to kick of a North American tour and release a new album this summer.

The band will stop in Virginia Beach on July 21 for a show at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

The Charlottesville rock band’s new album marks its ninth studio release and its first since Away From The World in 2012.

Ticket presales are going on now, and every ticket ordered by May 17 will include a CD or digital download of the new album. Click here to order tickets.

General ticket sales begin February 2.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.