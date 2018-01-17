Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashes in snow after helping other NC driver

Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks with the media during a news conference before Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Earnhardt is at peace with his decision to retire as he straps into the No. 88 Chevrolet for the final time in his NASCAR Cup career on Sunday. The 43-old Earnhardt has Homestead-Miami Speedway stamped as the final spot in his farewell tour. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is warning North Carolina drivers not to venture out into a snowstorm after he slid off the road and hit a tree.

Earnhardt said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he had just used his winch to help a sedan out of a ditch in snowy weather when he himself drove off the road and into a tree.

He wrote: “NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree.”

A spokesman for Earnhardt, Mike Davis, said that the recently retired NASCAR driver wasn’t injured and his pickup truck had only minor damage, if any. Davis said the people Earnhardt helped weren’t injured, either.

Earnhardt’s crash happened in Mooresville near where his racing team has its shop and offices.

