Chesterfield police patrol car struck; no injuries reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County Police patrol car was struck Wednesday morning while the officer was assisting a disabled motorist.

Capt. A.L. Riesmeyer tweeted that the officer is OK.

“Please be mindful of road conditions and take it slow and steady if you must travel,” Riesmeyer added.

State Police is also asking residents to stay off the roads as snow moves through the Commonwealth.

If travel is necessary, State Police advises people to:

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Slow speed for conditions.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

