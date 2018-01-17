Abercrombie & Fitch debuts gender-neutral clothing line for kids

(WFLA) – Abercrombie & Fitch’s Abercrombie Kids division will debut its first gender-neutral clothing collection for kids later this month.

The line, which is called the “Everybody Collection,” will feature 25 styles, including tops, bottoms and accessories.

According to a news release, the retailer decided to go gender neutral after receiving feedback from customers not wanting to be restricted to certain styles and colors.

“Parents and their kids don’t want to be confined to specific colors and styles, depending on whether shopping for a boy or a girl,” Stacia Andersen, Brand President of Abercrombie & Fitch, said in the release. “Our Everybody Collection is one assortment, in one size run, that covers the trends we are seeing in both color and style.”

Abercrombie & Fitch isn’t the only retailer to cash in on gender neutrality. Target turned its toy aisles gender-neutral in 2015 and added a gender-neutral decor to a children’s collection the following year.

