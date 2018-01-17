5-year-old boy on life support at CHKD passes away; mother arrested

Alexander Levi Robertson. Photo courtesy of his family. (WAVY)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A 5-year-old boy who was placed on life support earlier this month has passed away, WAVY’s Jason Marks reports.

Levi Robertson was flown to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters Jan. 8. Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office had been called out to a house on Yellow Hammer Road for a 5-year-old who was not breathing.

Robertson’s mother, 32 year-old mother Jaye Hadley, was later arrested and charged with child abuse. A second suspect, 33-year-old Justin Cox, was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Left to Right: Jaye Hadley and Justin Cox were charged after a 5-year-old boy was flown to the hospital and placed on life support. Hadley was charged with child abuse,, while Cox was later arrested and charged with child neglect. (Credit: Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.)

Robertson’s family confirmed that the 5-year-old passed away Tuesday night. More charges are expected to be filed.

