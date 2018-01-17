5-year-old boy on life support at CHKD passes away; mother arrested

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A 5-year-old boy who was placed on life support earlier this month has passed away, WAVY’s Jason Marks reports.

Levi Robertson was flown to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters Jan. 8. Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office had been called out to a house on Yellow Hammer Road for a 5-year-old who was not breathing.

Robertson’s mother, 32 year-old mother Jaye Hadley, was later arrested and charged with child abuse. A second suspect, 33-year-old Justin Cox, was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Robertson’s family confirmed that the 5-year-old passed away Tuesday night. More charges are expected to be filed.

