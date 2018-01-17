5-year-old boy dies, mother faces abuse charge

ZUNI, Va. (AP) – A 5-year-old boy who Virginia authorities say had been abused by his mother has died.

Lt. Tommy Potter of the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the boy died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy in nearby Norfolk.

The child’s mother, 32-year-old Jaye Lynn Hadley, was arrested days earlier on charges of felony child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding. A few days later, Potter said 33-year-old Justin Cox was charged with felony child neglect.

The case began Jan. 8 after emergency medical workers were dispatched for an unresponsive boy at a home in Zuni. The child was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital. More injuries were discovered.

Potter said investigators and prosecutors planned to meet to discuss the case.

It wasn’t clear if Hadley or Cox have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.