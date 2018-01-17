2 injured after plummeting off Richmond overpass onto railroad tracks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire and EMS are responding to an incident in which a vehicle apparently drove off an overpass and landed on railroad tracks in the city.

It happened just before 4 p.m. when police say the vehicle “spun on an ice patch, hit a guardrail and overturned,” according to Captain Michael J. Bender Jr., a spokesman with the Richmond Police Department.

Fire officials said the vehicle drove off the Lombardy Street railroad overpass.

Two people were removed from the vehicle. They were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Bender said.

The crash is still being investigated at this time, police added.

Officials with CSX have been called to assist clearing the track.

Police used this incident to remind commuters to stay off the roads as a result of ice patches throughout the regions.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.