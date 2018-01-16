VCU and Richmond Prepare For Crosstown Clash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Both VCU and Richmond Men’s Basketball team’s are preparing for the crosstown showdown to come, Wednesday night at 7:00 pm inside the Siegel Center. This marks the 43rd meeting between the spiders and the Rams, VCU holding the 51-28 edge in the series.

VCU enters the game coming off a, 106-79 loss to Dayton on Friday, just four days after the flyers beat Richmond, 87-81. The rams are led by preseason first-team All-Atlantic-10 selection, Justin Tillman and fellow senior, Jonathan Williams, who leads v-c-u and the a-10 with 6.1 assists per game.

This will be the 80th meeting between the schools. Richmond’s scoring is evenly distributed, with five players averaging between 10 and 15 points per game and overall, 75 percent of those points are being scored by freshmen or sophomores. Ranking the spiders, the 17th highest rate of scoring from freshmen or sophomores of any team in Division-one.