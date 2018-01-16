Three boys and two girls! California woman gives birth to quintuplets

WALNUT CREEK, Ca. (KRON) — A California woman is recovering on Monday night after giving birth to quintuplets in Walnut Creek.

Amy and Chad Kempel, of Mountain House, are now the proud parents of five babies.

“It wasn’t until like right before that I started freaking out a little bit,” Amy said.

“It’s surreal still to like see them here in the flesh,” she added.

Sixty team members at Kaiser Permanente in Walnut Creek were there for the delivery on Thursday.

Kaiser had quadruplets about 10 years ago, but not quintuplets.

“She said, you know, like, ‘Hi Gabriella, Hi Preston.’ And then she’s like, “Where’s the next one? Where’s the next baby? Where’s the next baby?’” Amy said.

“They just were taking babies out one after the other, we were hearing cries,” Chad added.

The birth was considered high-risk.

In fact, the babies were born three months early, and that was more or less anticipated.

“It’s on par for other quintuplets and actually, most impressive, it’s on par with other babies born at 27 weeks,” Neonatologist Dr. Allen Fischer said.

“During that time period they’re going to need to be able to maintain their temperature at a normal temperature outside of an incubator, they’re going to have to be able to breathe well without the assistance of respiratory or breathing support,” Dr. Fischer added.

Although she felt sick on Monday, Amy is recovering.

“Mom is doing great. She’s recovering as would be expected at this point,” Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Monica Sood said.

The delivery went smooth, as doctors had time to prepare for it in the hospital more than a month beforehand.

There were specialists in the room, and the services were all coordinated.

The babies are now in the NICU.

“Her recovery is going well enough that she should be discharged very very soon. Generally, after a Caesarian delivery, moms are in the hospital about three to four days,” Dr. Sood said.

The babies are about 2.5 pounds each. That is the average weight for a single baby born at 27 weeks.

Most babies born at 27 weeks will survive.

The five babies are expected to be in the hospital for about 75 days.

“Our obstetricians, our neonatologists, our ancillary staff – our pharmacists, respiratory therapist, radiologist, and as well as our fabulous nurses from labor and delivery, post-partum, and our NICU team,” Nursing Director Pavna Sloan said.

“We have a relationship with our families, and I think that’s the best part. Our nurses and our doctors have really gotten to know Chad and Amy,” Sloan added.

The Kempels are excited about their new family members.

But they know there will be some challenges.

“We won’t sleep much, probably for the next couple years,” Chad said.

Amy says she’s ready.

“Yeah, I’ve already come to terms with that,” Amy said.