Snow prep is underway in Richmond and Henrico

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — With snow projected to move into the area Wednesday morning, crews from both Richmond and Henrico County have been preparing by getting road treatment ready.

Sharon North of Richmond Public Works says that pre-treatment began on Monday.

“As of this morning, late this morning, we have gone into our official winter weather schedule. So we have an ‘A’ crew and a ‘B’ crew. Each crew works about 13 hours,” says North.

Richmond is also asking for the public to help make it easy on crews doing roadwork by staying off the streets.

“We are asking that people keep their cars off the roads. Don’t park on the streets because that really does impede us being able to get in there and get that snow out,” adds North. “If there is nowhere else to park get as close to the curb as possible.”

Steve Yob is the Director of Public Works for Henrico County and he says that during the last storm more than 100 accidents were reported within the first hour of the morning commute.

Henrico crews have been preparing all-day Tuesday and will continue to work around the clock.

“We’ll bring in all of our people. 59 of our trucks and about 25 contractor vehicles ready to go,” says Yob. “We’ve given all of our plans out to our foreman. Everything is set to go.”

